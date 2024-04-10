Caliber crosses interstate to buy parcel for $14M

LOVELAND — Scottsdale, Arizona, master-planned community developer CaliberCos. Inc., which has two projects underway in Johnstown, has purchased land still in Johnstown but on the Loveland side of the interstate.

West Ridge HoldCo LLC has purchased 105.79 acres north of Colorado Highway 402 and west of Interstate 25 that had been owned by Mountain View Farms Inc., a company based at 707 N. County Road 29 in Loveland, but the property itself is at 5531 E. Highway 402. The farm is on the northwest corner of I-25 and Highway 402.

West Ridge shares the same 8901 E. Mountain View Road address in Scottsdale that is also the home of Caliber.

The property, which includes multiple farm buildings, bins and the farm house, sold for $14 million. The sale did not include mineral rights or water rights.

Arlo Johnston was listed as the president of Mountain View Farms.

Caliber is also working on The Ridge, a 165-acre mixed use development, and another 133-acre parcel, both in Johnstown.