Bellco opens new facility in Greeley

GREELEY — Bellco Credit Union has opened a Greeley branch at 4118 Centerplace Drive, Suite 848.

The new branch is part of Bellco’s expansion into Northern Colorado. In February 2023, Bellco opened a branch in Fort Collins. It is also developing a location in Timnath.

The 2,700 square-foot Greeley branch will be open weekdays 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The branch is phase one in Greeley; the credit union owns property near this location and plans to build a larger full-service branch that will include drive-up teller and ATM lanes.

“We’re excited to be opening our newest branch location in Greeley. We’ve been focusing on this region for a while as we have many credit union members who live and work in the area,” said John Rivera, senior vice president/chief retail officer. “We look forward to serving this community and supporting the financial well-being of our members as well as introducing the credit union advantages to the many residents who call this region home.”

The credit union has 29 locations in Colorado.

As part of the Greeley opening, Bellco and its branch construction company, NewGround International of St. Louis made a $12,500 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County.