FirsTier Bank hires Greeley market president

GREELEY — FirsTier Bank has hired Kelli Ehrhardt as its Greeley market president.

“Kelli has extensive experience in commercial banking and strong ties to Northern Colorado that will help us strengthen our relationships and involvement in the Greeley community.” FirsTier chairman Tim Wiens said in a prepared statement.

Ehrhardt, according to her LinkedIn profile, was previously a senior vice president at TBK Bank.

FirsTier said Ehrhardt “will work closely with” Fort Collins market President Chad Trybe as the bank prepares to open a new branch in Fort Collins this month. The teams will collaborate “to expand the bank’s footprint throughout Northern Colorado.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

FirsTier, which has nearly $1 billion in total assets, operates branches in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, including a location in Broomfield.

on Facebook on LinkedIn