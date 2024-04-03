New Belgium, Tombstone collaborating on pizza-flavored Voodoo Ranger

New Belgium’s website describes the Voodoo Ranger I(Pizza)A as a “7% ABV slice of heaven (that) delivers the flavors of Tombstone’s crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices into an ice-cold beer.” Courtesy Tombstone Pizza.

FORT COLLINS — In the 1990s, a television advertisement campaign asked frozen-pizza lovers who happened to be in life-threatening situations, “What do you want on your Tombstone?” The typical response was something along the lines of “cheese!” or “pepperoni and sausage!”

Perhaps in a modern version of the Tombstone Pizza commercials, the answer to that question might be … the flavors of India pale ale? Times certainly have changed.

Wisconsin-based Tombstone is collaborating with Fort Collins’ New Belgium Brewing Co. to launch a limited edition new addition to its popular Voodoo Ranger line of IPAs: the pizza-flavored I(Pizza)A.

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

It’s hard to deny that pizza and beer are a classic combination, but drinkers will have to wait until I(Pizza)A’s release on National Beer Day on April 7 to judge whether beer and pizza are “two great tastes that taste great together” in the same can. (Wait, maybe that line was from a different commercial. Oh right, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups).

New Belgium’s website describes the Voodoo Ranger I(Pizza)A as a “7% ABV slice of heaven (that) delivers the flavors of Tombstone’s crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices into an ice-cold beer. The finishing pepperoni kick of heat that will make you reach for another slice … or another pint.”

Beginning next week, Voodoo Ranger I(Pizza)A will be available at New Belgium’s brewhouse in Fort Collins and for delivery in select markets. Two four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Voodoo Ranger I(Pizza)A cost $49.99 with shipping included.