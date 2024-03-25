USA Today: Fort Collins one of country’s top beer cities

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins is one of the United States’ top cities for beer lovers, USA Today experts and readers say.

The city ranked fourth on the newspaper’s recent list of the “10 best beer cities in the U.S.”

“With more than 20 craft breweries, Fort Collins punches well above its weight when it comes to beer,” according to USA Today. “This city of only 168,000 houses the nationally-renowned heavyweight New Belgium as well as smaller, award-winning breweries such as Odell, Funkwerks, and Equinox. In fact, Fort Collins produces 70% of Colorado’s craft beer.”

Fort Collins was the only Colorado city to make the top 10. Grand Rapids, Michigan held the top spot on the list.