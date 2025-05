ESTES PARK — Old Elk Distillery on Thursday closed its seven-year-old bar and tasting room in Old Town Fort Collins.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, it was unclear what the shuttering of The Reserve at Old Elk, 253 Linden St., means for Old Elk’s distilling operations in north Fort Collins. Curt Richardson, founder of Otter Products and Blue Ocean Enterprises, opened the distillery in 2013.

on Facebook on LinkedIn