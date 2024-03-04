Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters reach tentative labor deal, avoid Fort Collins strike

Anheuser-Busch Cos. LLC operates a brewery in Fort Collins. BizWest file photo

FORT COLLINS — Anheuser-Busch Cos. LLC and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union reached a tentative deal on a new five-year labor contract last week, a day before the union was set to go on strike at A-B breweries across the country, including at the beer giant’s Fort Collins operation.

The union, which represents about 5,000 Anheuser-Busch workers, said last month that a strike “appears unavoidable.”

The new contract is expected to be ratified this week, and, according to the union, includes pay increases, more generous benefits and additional vacation time.

“Anheuser-Busch knew our members were serious and prepared to do whatever it would take to get a fair agreement. After a long day and a longer campaign, we’ve reached an agreement that sets a new high standard for the brewing industry,” Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien said in a prepared statement.

Union workers at AB brew, package, and ship beer, maintain breweries and equipment, and care for the company’s Clydesdale horses.