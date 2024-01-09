Brewing, Cideries & Spirits By  January 9, 2024

Prost Brewing opens biergarten in Northglenn

Prost Brewing’s new biergarten in Northglenn. Courtesy Prost Brewing Co.

NORTHGLENN – Prost Brewing Co., which operates a taproom in Fort Collins, has opened a biergarten at its new headquarters in Northglenn.

The grand opening celebration at 351 W. 104th Ave. was held Thursday.

The Northglenn Biergarten, Prost’s fourth in Colorado, is a 10,000-square-foot community gathering space focused on elevated German cuisine and biers.

The biergarten is the first portion of Prost’s new, nearly 60,000-square-foot production headquarters, which will open later this year.

Prost’s Northglenn biergarten features counter service for lunch and dinner. A menu of traditional German fare includes a sharable sausage board with sauerkraut and mustard, pretzels from Colorado-based XLVII’s Bakery served with fontina fondue and German mustard, and bratwurst sausages cooked in Prost’s Vienna Lager.

BizWest Staff
