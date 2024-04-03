Lyons voters OK sales-tax hike for infrastructure

LYONS — Voters in Lyons on Tuesday approved boosting the town’s sales tax by a half-cent to 4%, with revenue earmarked only to pay for infrastructure improvements and maintenance.

The tax levy triggered by the 502-345 vote is expected to generate around $250,000 in the current fiscal year to pay for projects such as street and sidewalk improvements, electric undergrounding and stormwater utility upgrades in the Boulder County town at the foot of the mountains that was staggered by the September 2013 deluge and flood.

To make sure the extra revenue is used only for those purposes, it is to be retained in a segregated fund separate from other town operating funds.

The town’s Board of Trustees on Jan. 2 unanimously voted to place the measure on the ballot.

The increase will boost Lyons’ overall sales tax rate to 9.185%, which includes 1.185% for Boulder County, 2.9% for the state, 1% for the Regional Transportation District and 0.1% for the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District.