Hudson gives initial nod to another annexation near BNSF

HUDSON — Hudson’s town council set a new speed standard for initial approval of an annexation Monday — about 2.25 seconds per acre.

The special meeting — called to consider annexation of 80 acres around BNSF Railway’s massive, planned intermodal facility and logistics park — was called to order at 6 p.m. and took just three minutes, adjourning at 6:03 p.m.

Land to be annexed, dubbed the Ranchos East Annexation No. 1, encompasses 80 acres, not counting rights of way. The properties are owned by Shawn and Susan Wiant, and Rancho De Los Tiempos Buenos Partnership LLC. The parties applied to the town for annexation on March 29.

The parcels sit west of Weld County Road 45, north of Weld County Road 6 and south of Weld County Road 8. The properties are among several that are located between BNSF’s planned intermodal facility and its planned logistics park.

A public hearing on the annexation is scheduled for May 3.

Analysts have estimated that the BNSF development could generate billions of dollars in economic activity. BNSF envisions a massive development along BNSF tracks on the east side of Interstate 76, on land located in unincorporated Weld County. The development encompasses about 2,700 acres and is roughly north of Weld County Road 4, south of Weld County Road 10, with some parcels extending eastward toward Weld County Road 47.

Hudson and the neighboring community of Lochbuie are sparring over competing annexations in the area, with Lochbuie filing a petition in Weld County District Court, Feb. 1, noting overlapping annexations by the two communities for several rights of way. Lochbuie is attempting to force an annexation election in the area, but the case is still pending in district court.

Hudson is attempting to annex rights of way along I-76 frontage road southwest from Hudson to the Lochbuie town limits, along with rights of way along Weld County Roads 4, 41 and 45. Those rights of way would come as part of the MSLCAT annexation, 120 acres owned by Don Sack at the southwest corner of Weld County Roads 4 and 45. The property would provide a new facility for Mountain States Line Constructors Joint Apprenticeship & Training, which serves the electrical construction industry.

But some of those rights of way also are sought by Lochbuie as part of South Weld Annexation Nos. 2 and 3. South Weld Annexation No. 1 encompasses 194 acres immediately south of the BNSF intermodal site.

Separately, Hudson has proceeded with the Long Annexation, including 323 acres between BNSF’s intermodal development and new logistics park. The property is near the northwest and southwest corners of Weld County Roads 8 and 45.