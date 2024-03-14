Colorado bankruptcy filings moderate in February
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 7% in February compared with the same period in 2023, a far more-moderate pace than in the past year. January bankruptcy filings increased 37% statewide.
The state recorded 409 bankruptcy filings during February, compared with 383 in February 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.
Colorado recorded 469 bankruptcy filings in January.
Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 399 in February 2024, with 10 business filings, compared with 376 individual and seven business filings in February 2023.
February filings increased in Boulder and Broomfield counties, while Larimer filings decreased and Weld filings were unchanged.
- Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in February, up 7% from 15 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in January 2024.
- Broomfield recorded five bankruptcy filings in February, up from three in February 2023. Broomfield recorded six bankruptcy filings in January 2024.
- Larimer County filings totaled 21 in February, down 34% from 32 the prior year. Larimer recorded 21 bankruptcy filings in January 2024.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 29 in February, the same as a year ago. Weld recorded 40 bankruptcy filings in January 2024.
