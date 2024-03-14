Colorado bankruptcy filings moderate in February

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 7% in February compared with the same period in 2023, a far more-moderate pace than in the past year. January bankruptcy filings increased 37% statewide.

The state recorded 409 bankruptcy filings during February, compared with 383 in February 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 469 bankruptcy filings in January.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 399 in February 2024, with 10 business filings, compared with 376 individual and seven business filings in February 2023.

February filings increased in Boulder and Broomfield counties, while Larimer filings decreased and Weld filings were unchanged.