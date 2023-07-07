Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 22% in June

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings climbed 22% in June compared with the prior year, continuing a trend of increases dating back to December.

June filings increased in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with Broomfield’s numbers declining.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 522 bankruptcy filings in June, compared with 429 in June 2022. Colorado recorded 548 bankruptcy filings in May.

Year-to-date filings increased 22% statewide, to 2,912 from 2,389 through June 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 22.5% year-to-date, while business filings decreased 8.7%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: