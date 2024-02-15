Water auction draws buyers for C-BT units

LONGMONT – Water from the Colorado-Big Thompson Project, 90 units offered in 37 tracts, was up for grabs Wednesday at an auction held at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, Eaton-based company Hall and Hall Auctions ran the event that brought farmers, municipalities and other interested buyers together to bid on the units that were sold by the Yoakum family, which owned a farm just north of Longmont for 57 years.

The Colorado-Big Thompson Project delivers supplemental water supplies to 615,000 acres of irrigated farmland in northern Colorado and serves more than 1 million people in the northern part of the state.