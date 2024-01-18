Longmont Winchell’s reopening faces more delays

LONGMONT – The reopening of Winchell’s Donut House, a gathering place in downtown Longmont for more than a half century, has been delayed again because of financial issues and a lack of contract workers, owner Joe Barmada said.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, Barmada said the business at 502 Main St. will start serving customers again in mid- to late March, but added that the opening date could change again. The business has been closed since December 2021 after a vehicle crashed into it while attempting to park. Damages then were assessed at roughly $500,000, but the cost of building materials has gone up exponentially since then, which has caused issues with insurance and contractors, Barmada said.

The building was built in 1964, so work was needed to bring it up to code, requiring additional paperwork and contracting.