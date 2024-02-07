Katz Amsterdam Foundation donates $2.7M for mountain-town mental health

BROOMFIELD — The Katz Amsterdam Foundation, supported by Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) executive chairman Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, recently donated $2.66 million to support mental and behavioral health programs in 12 mountain communities where Vail operates.

“Watching the acceptance and conversations surrounding mental health continue to grow in our mountain communities is inspiring,” Katz said in a news release. “We feel incredibly lucky to be able to help these organizations and support their collective missions to improve access to much-needed health services and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Recipient communities in Colorado include Crested Butte, Telluride and Aspen.

“The Katz Amsterdam Foundation has been an instrumental partner in addressing our community’s mental health needs,” Stacy Caldwell, chief executive officer of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation in California, said in the release. “The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation connects people and opportunities to generate resources to build a more caring, creative, and effective community.”