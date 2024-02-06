Cybersecurity firm Swimlane hires chief revenue officer

LOUISVILLE — Cybersecurity firm Swimlane Inc. has hired Chris Hoff as its new chief revenue officer.

Hoff, who has had leadership roles with a number of software and cybersecurity groups including Legit Security and Duo Security, “will accelerate and refine Swimlane’s global go-to-market strategy while strengthening customer and channel partner relations through a community-based approach,” the Louisville company said in a news release.

“Swimlane is radically transforming security operations and empowering organizations to redefine what’s possible when it comes to solving security teams’ most critical challenges,” Hoff said in the release. “There is an immense opportunity to accelerate the growth of Swimlane’s customer communities globally.”