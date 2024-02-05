Natural Products  February 5, 2024

Ex-Bass Pro Shops exec joins Meati as CFO

Meati produces meat alternatives that mimic the texture of meats. Courtesy Meati Foods
BOULDER — Boulder-based Meati Foods, which has developed a process for making food from mushroom roots, has hired Phil Graves as its chief financial officer.

Graves was most recently CEO at Wild Idea Buffalo Co., a sustainable buffalo meat company. His resume also includes stints as chief sustainability office at Bass Pro Shops and vice president of corporate development at Patagonia.

“Phil understands how to drive a purpose-driven enterprise that also delivers on profit, and this ingenuity is invaluable for short-term successes and our long-term mission,” Meati CEO Tyler Huggins said in a prepared statement. “As Meati builds on a tremendous inaugural year establishing MushroomRoot as a new, profoundly nutritious and sustainable protein, Phil’s expertise will be a welcome addition to our executive team.”

