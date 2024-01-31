BillGo to lay off 80 after ‘material change’ in biz opportunities

FORT COLLINS — Bill-payment software company BillGo Inc. will lay off 80 employees who work at its Fort Collins headquarters and remotely around the country.

The layoffs, which are “occurring as the result of a material change in our current business opportunities,” will happen on March 31, BillGo said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed Wednesday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

BillGo develops software apps to help customers make bill payments with real-time delivery of funds instead of potentially having to wait days for a check or payment to clear with a bank, and to convert paper checks into electronic payments. The goal is to help customers avoid late fees or potential shutoffs to services if a payment doesn’t clear in time.

Among the positions being eliminated are software engineer, data analyst, vice president, program manager and executive assistant, according to the WARN notice. None of the affected employees are represented by a union.

The layoffs are “expected to be permanent in nature,” BillGo’s notice said.

In addition to workers at the Fort Collins headquarters on East Harmony Road, the layoffs impact remote workers in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, the company said in the WARN letter to CDLE.

A BillGo spokesperson declined to comment on the layoffs.It’s unclear what percentage of the company’s overall headcount the laid-off employees represent. In a May 2022 post on BillGo’s blog, the company said it had hired 162 new employees over the previous 12 months.