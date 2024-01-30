Armis Biopharma adds execs to propel commercial growth

Lab staff members work at Armis Biopharma. From left are Scott Noblitt, research and development director; Chau Snow and Evelyn Silva. Courtesy Armis.

FORT COLLINS — Armis Biopharma Inc. has added two executives to its management structure as it shifts to a commercial stage company.

Randy Hubbell is joining the company as executive adviser to the board of directors and to chairman Ted Ziemann. His focus will be on company strategy, commercialization of Armis products and leading efforts toward fundraising, mergers and acquisitions. He was formerly president and CEO at Carmell Corp. (Nasdaq: CTCX). Hubbell is an experienced life-sciences senior executive for both large multinational corporations and startups in the medical device and biotechnology fields.

Mike Voss is joining the company as chief commercial officer with responsibility for sales, marketing, sales operations, professional education and a supporting role for mergers and acquisitions. He previously worked with Safen Medical, Acelity (now part of 3M), Cordis Cardiology (a Johnson and Johnson company), and Boston Scientific. “Over the past six years, Armis has developed an impressive list of regulatory cleared products that are ready to be fully commercialized. The company has also obtained a $20.3 million contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and a $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop its Veriox DECON products to decontaminate chemical warfare agents on skin and in wounds,” said Ziemann. “We also have a solid pipeline of potential new products based on the Veriox platform technology. It is now time to take advantage of our successes in product development and fully realize their commercial potential. Randy Hubbell and Mike Voss have specifically been hired in lead roles to help us achieve those results. We are extremely pleased that they have joined Armis to help us fulfill this objective.”