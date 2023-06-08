Armis Biopharma receives FDA approval for wound-wash product

FORT COLLINS — Armis Biopharma Inc. has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its wound-wash medical device.

The Fort Collins-based company produces a device called VeriCyn Wound Wash, which it describes as a “skin-friendly wound care (system) with a unique formula that is chlorine and surfactant free. … (It) is indicated for use in cleansing and removal of foreign material including micro-organisms and debris from wounds such as stage I-IV pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, post-surgical wounds, first degree and partial thickness burns, and grafted and donor sites.”

“Many currently available wound cleansers can irritate the skin due to the chemical makeup of the products,” Ted Ziemann, chairman and CEO of Armis Biopharma, said in a written statement. “With our unique proprietary wound care solution, VeriCyn, we are excited to bring a new technology to the wound care market that specifically addresses these concerns by providing a skin-friendly chlorine, alcohol, and surfactant free option for patients requiring wound cleansing with wound therapy.”

The company said that increasing numbers of surgical cases worldwide and rising numbers of chronic disease cases such as diabetes are creating an increased demand for wound-care products.

The global wound-care market size was valued at $21.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.15% from 2023 to 2030, the company said. The U.S. share of the global market was 45.4% in 2022. It is expected to witness continued strong growth during the next five years.

Armis Biopharma is privately held. It specializes in products that reduce the risk of infectious disease. It focuses on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents.

Its first antimicrobial surface disinfectant is called ArmiClenz, which was released in June 2020. It also produces the VeriFixx Small Bone Implant, ArmiCare hand sanitizer, ArmiVET Animal Wound Wash, and ArmiGard cleanser for oral devices.