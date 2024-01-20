Alpine Bank debit-card program raised $2.35M for nonprofits

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Alpine Bank raised $2.35 million for local nonprofits during 2023 — its 50th anniversary year — falling just short of its goal of $2.5 million.

Alpine experienced a record number of debit-card transactions during the year. Under the bank’s Loyalty Debit Card program, with every transaction, the bank donated 10 cents to local causes.

“It was a stretch goal, and we knew it,” Glen Jammaron, president of Alpine Bank, said in a written statement. “This being our 50th anniversary year, we didn’t want to play it safe; it’s not the Alpine Way.”

Dimes donated grew from $2.01 million in 2022 to $2.35 million in 2023. Colorado communities in the Front Range, mountains, and Western Slope benefited from monies raised in these seven card categories:

Arts, $352,513.

Community, $734,091.

Environment, $535,400.

Education, $305,638.

Colorado Mountain College, $103,219.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, $285,000.

Fort Lewis College, $33,000.

“We want to thank our customers for making this happen, it’s so impactful,” Jammaron said. “We received countless heartfelt notes of thanks from organizations all over Colorado.”

In addition to the $2.35 million in 10 cent donations, bank employees were each given $500 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice in Colorado, totaling $426,500 to 355 organizations.

Additional charitable gifts last year totaled $4.17 million, and Alpine Bank employees contributed more than 17,000 hours of volunteer time to community nonprofits and organizations in 2023.