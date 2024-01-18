Sierra Space inks $740M satellite contract with Space Development Agency

LOUISVILLE — Aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. said this week that it has won a $740 million contract from the U.S. Space Development Agency to design and build 18 missile warning and tracking satellites.

“The satellites are for the portion of SDA’s proliferated space warfighting architecture known as Tranche 2 Tracking Layer, part of the Defense Department’s low-Earth orbit constellation,” the company said in a news release. “Sierra Space’s solution will accelerate the capability to provide global, persistent indications, detection, warning and tracking of conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems. The company’s solution also delivers preliminary missile defense capability by incorporating fire control quality sensors into the constellation; it will generate fire control quality tracks that enable missile defense kill chains, a critical defense capability, to the warfighter.”

Sierra said it will “develop, integrate and test” the satellites at facilities in Colorado.