Court filing: Columbine details how it returned records to North Shore

LOVELAND — In a detailed brief filed just minutes before the deadline to show cause why it could or could not provide documents to North Shore Manor Inc., Columbine Management Services Inc. and its owner, Robert Wilson, told the court that it has already complied with court orders about business records.

Columbine and North Shore are tied up in a long-running court battle over ownership and control of North Shore, the nursing home at 1365 W. 29th St. in Loveland. The legal dispute between the parties began in bankruptcy court last year and has continued into Larimer County district court after North Shore asked to have the bankruptcy action dismissed. Both parties have filed charges and countercharges in the case.

Thursday, Columbine and Wilson were required to show cause, and a hearing was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. North Shore, in both bankruptcy court and district court, has sought access to records that Columbine maintained while Wilson was the managing partner of the organization.

Columbine had the option of filing affidavits detailing whether it had complied with court orders about delivery of North Shore records. Failure to do so could have resulted in an order to the Larimer County Sheriff to seize records.

Columbine’s filing, however, contained details about what the organization has already done to supply those records.

“Columbine and Bob (Wilson) have nothing to deliver to NSM and this court has nothing to replevy,” the filing said. “Replevy” is the legal term for recovery of goods or materials.

“Bob never had, and Columbine has not possessed (the records) since delivering the returned items to NSM in March 2023.”

Columbine did not keep copies of the records because they were returned quickly when requested, the filing said.

In affidavits accompanying the file, Wilson denied ever personally having the records, and Lauren Fasciano-Sager, senior director of accounting and finance for Columbine, listed in detail when and what was provided to North Shore and who signed for it when it was delivered.

Electronic records were delivered on Zip files and USB files, Fasciano-Sager said. The company that North Shore hired to supply management services received access to records maintained by third-party contractors.

Paper records were received by NSM administrator Jackie King, Fasciano-Sager said. She also identified which boxes certain records were in and how those boxes were labeled.