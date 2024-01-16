La Sportiva opens first U.S. retail store in Boulder

BOULDER — La Sportiva, a maker of mountain gear, has opened its first premium retail store in the United States in Boulder.

La Sportiva N.A. Inc., with its U.S. headquarters in Boulder, said the new store is at 2100 Broadway. The location will feature products from La Sportiva’s entire collection, from climbing and running shoes to ski touring gear and premium apparel.

“We are not just opening a store here; we are creating a hub for the outdoor community,” Jonathan Lantz, president of La Sportiva North America, said in a written statement. “Boulder is renowned for its amazing access to climbing, trail running and backcountry skiing. This store is designed to be a gathering place for mountain athletes, where the local community can come together to share its passion, experiences and knowledge about the sports it loves.”

The Boulder store will host events, workshops and group runs that celebrate the outdoor lifestyle. “It’s a place where beginners can learn, experts can share, and everyone can experience the quality and innovation that La Sportiva brings to the world of mountain sports. This new location is part of a global brick-and-mortar strategy that aims to further integrate the brand into mountain towns across the world,” the company said in a press statement.

The new Boulder store is La Sportiva’s first retail location in North America, adding to its global retail presence of 12 stores located in iconic climbing and mountaineering towns in Europe.

La Sportiva’s first retail outlet in the United States is at 2100 Broadway in Boulder. Courtesy La Sportiva

La Sportiva has had a presence on the Front Range of Colorado since 1990, with Boulder serving as the brand’s second hub outside of the company’s home base in the Ziano di Fiemme in the Italian Dolomites. The North American arm of the company started in Colorado as a distributor.

“As we expand into the U.S. market, we want to draw a throughline back to our history in the Dolomites and connect with communities that share our passion for the outdoors,” said Lorenzo Delladio, president and CEO of La Sportiva. “Boulder has a rich history in the outdoor space, and its populace shares our views on the importance of environmental responsibility. We believe this is the perfect location for us to connect with our customers on a deeper level. Our goal with this store is not just to sell products, but to give something back to this wonderful city that has given so much to our brand over the years.”

A grand opening is planned for this spring.