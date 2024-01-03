Larimer property-tax statements to be delayed

FORT COLLINS — Mailing of property-tax statements in Larimer County will be delayed, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the county.

Irene Josey, the county’s treasurer and public trustee, said changes enacted by the Colorado Legislature to accommodate property-tax relief will delay certification of the county tax rolls. The new deadline for the tax-roll certification is Jan. 24, and Josey said the reason for the delay is to give taxing authorities sufficient time to certify their mill levies and to give county assessors more time to gather data.

These changes do not alter the Feb. 29 first-half payment due date. The Legislature chose not to extend the payment deadline to ensure that special districts such as fire departments, school districts, health districts, hospitals and other public entities have the revenue to continue to operate.

Once the tax-roll process is complete, Josey said, property owners who haven’t signed up for e-notices will be mailed their property tax-statements at the end of January. The property tax amount will be available after Feb. 1 at larimer.gov/treasurer/taxinfo by clicking on “tax statement resources” and then “View My Tax Statement.”

Questions can be directed to the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at 970-498-7020 or

lctreasurer@co.larimer.co.us.