Woody Creek Distillers, William H. Macy collaborate on whiskey

BASALT — Woody Creek Distillers in Basalt has teamed up with actor William H. Macy to develop the William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey line, which made its debut on liquor store shelves this month.

Macy and wife Felicity Huffman own property near the distillery, according to a Denver Post report. Potatoes grown on their land have been used in the past by Woody Creek to make vodka and gin.