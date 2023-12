Hundreds of Superior homeowners sue JeffCo over Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport noise

The National Center for Atmospheric Research research aviation center at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport is home to Gulfstream V and C-130 research aircraft. Lucas High/BizWest

JEFFERSON COUNTY — More than 400 Superior homeowners recently sued Jefferson County, alleging that noise and pollution from the county’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport have devalued their homes.

The lawsuit marks an escalation in the dispute, which has intensified in recent years as RMMA has become increasingly busy, according to a BusinessDen report.