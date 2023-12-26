Community Foundation Boulder County report: 26% of Marshall Fire homes rebuilt

A neighborhood in Louisville is under reconstruction following the Marshall Fire. Ken Amundson/BizWest

BOULDER COUNTY — More than one-quarter — 26% to be specific — of the homes destroyed two years ago in the Marshall Fire have been rebuilt, according to a newly released report from Community Foundation Boulder County.

Additionally, “more than 72% of households have applied for building permits” to rebuild, the report, called Boulder County Wildfire Fund: Two Years of Support, said.

The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has raised $43 million, $41 million of which has been allocated and $30 million distributed.

“Credit for our community’s success goes first and foremost to the residents and homeowners themselves, who have slogged through the daunting tasks of navigating insurance policies and making countless consequential decisions, all while processing the grief of what was lost,” CFBC Tatiana Hernandez said in a prepared statement. “We recognize there are still families struggling to make ends meet or take next steps, and we will continue to support their needs, as long as funding is available.”To read the full report, visit www.commfound.org/wildfire-fund-report.