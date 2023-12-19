Coca-Cola exec, investor join Crocs board

John Replogle

BROOMFIELD — Iconic casual footwear brand Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has added a Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) executive and a private-equity investor to its board of directors.

The new board members are John Replogle, who has held leadership roles at major consumer-packaged goods companies and is a founding partner of investment firm One Better Ventures LLC, and Coke global chief information officer Neeraj Tolmare.

“I am delighted that these two outstanding individuals are joining the Crocs board of directors after an extensive search process. Throughout his career, John has been a driving force in stewarding healthy, transformative growth while enhancing corporate social responsibility measures at many respected consumer-facing global organizations,” Crocs board chairman Thomas Smach said in a prepared statement.

“Neeraj brings outstanding and highly relevant global leadership expertise to the board as Crocs evolves its approach to digital transformation for global operations optimization,” said Smach. “His distinctive ability to elevate business practices and successfully scale online growth through technological advancement will lend guidance to create lasting impact. We look forward to their contributions to the board.”

Neeraj Tolmare