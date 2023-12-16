Westminster Legacy Foundation donates $5,000 to mariachi band

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Legacy Foundation has presented $5,000 to the Westminster High School’s Mariachi Band, part of the high school’s performing-arts department.

The students that join the Mariachi Band are primarily Latino and students of color, and they are typically first-generation American students. The Mariachi program will use the donation to purchase specialized Mariachi instruments.

“Experiencing art in a multitude of forms is what makes life worth living for millions of people worldwide. Its study, creation and use define our individual and worldwide cultures and comprises an essential part of a holistic human education,” Michael Linert, department chair, said in a written statement.

Band musicians typically perform in five during-school performances, three after-school performances at Westminster High School and numerous additional opportunities programs.

Recent performances and presentations by the WHS Mariachi include: Metropolitan State University’s Lalo Delgado Festival, MSU’s Colorado Statewide Mariachi Workshop and Concert, the Cherry Creek Diversity Conference, the Women’s Conference in Brighton, and for the donor reception of the Young Latino Philanthropists — Latino Community Foundation of Colorado at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

“The Westminster Legacy Foundation is honored and excited to support the Mariachi Band and the performing arts department at Westminster High School, said Natalie Martinez, executive director of the Foundation. “As a Mom of performing arts kid, I understand the expense and need of such contributions to students that want to be part of something amazing, fun and fulfilling.”