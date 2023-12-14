NJ-based Cognizant to buy Broomfield’s Thirdera

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based Thirdera LLC, a technology solutions company for users of the cloud-workflow platform developed by ServiceNow, Inc., recently agreed to be purchased by New Jersey’s Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: CTSH).

The deal, terms of which have not yet been disclosed, is expected to close early next year.

“ServiceNow is leading a market shift toward customer, employee, and creator products,” Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar said in a prepared statement. “I believe the combination of Cognizant’s deep industry, AI, and platform expertise paired with Thirdera’s leading-edge offerings in enterprise transformation will position Cognizant at the forefront of thought leadership and innovation in the ServiceNow ecosystem.”