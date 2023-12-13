Uhl’s Brewing files for bankruptcy, four months after closing

BOULDER — Uhl’s Beer LLC has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, four months after the craft brewer shut down.

Uhl’s Beer, which conducted business as Uhl’s Brewing Co., filed for bankruptcy Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado in Denver. The company listed assets of $119,954, and liabilities of $78,697.

Aaron Uhl began operating Uhl’s Brewing at 5460 Conestoga Court in Boulder in March 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company struggled to overcome challenges and announced in July 2023 that it would shut down, effective Aug. 6.

“Uhl’s Brewing Co. will be closing its doors to the public for the very last time on August 6, 2023, at 7 pm. It is not a light-hearted decision. It weighs heavily on all of us here at Uhl’s because we love the people we work with, the amazing work environment we have created, the beers, and our customers,” Uhl said in a message posted on the company’s website. “We have kicked and clawed our way out of so many difficult situations these last three and a half years, which is why it’s hard to accept that the problem presented to our little brewery simply can not be fixed.”

The statement cited the effects of the “pandemic, government assistance that was never provided during the pandemic, and many other things, but there is no reason to dwell on the negatives.”

The bankruptcy filing lists gross revenue $210,902 in 2023 and $379,020 in 2022.

Secured creditors include the Colorado Enterprise Fund, with a claim of $40,685, secured by $40,000 in equipment; and Dean Callan & Co., with a claim of $18,557, also secured by $40,000 in equipment.

Unsecured claims total $19,454, with the filing indicating that no funds will be available to pay to unsecured creditors.

An attorney for Uhl’s could not be reached for comment.

The case is Uhl’s Beer LLC, dba Uhl’s Brewing Co., U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 23-15729-TBM.