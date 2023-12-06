Sovos Brands promotes chief growth officer Hermida to president

Sovos Brands headquarters in Louisville. Ken Amundson/BizWest

LOUISVILLE — Food-umbrella company Sovos Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: SOVO) recently elevated its chief growth officer E. Yuri Hermida to the role of president.

The move comes as Sovos prepares to be absorbed by soup giant Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB).E

Louisville-based Sovos, which moved to Colorado from California several years ago and controls Rao’s pasta sauce, Noosa Yoghurt and Michael Angelo’s frozen entrées, expects a $2.7 billion acquisition by Campbell’s to close in mid-2024, but regulators are taking a close look at the deal.

“Over the past year, Yuri has proven to be an invaluable asset in executing the Sovos Brands enterprise-wide growth strategy,” Sovos CEO Todd Lachman said in a prepared statement. “Yuri’s dedication and collaborative approach is pivotal to our success, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him to drive our strategic plan and further our momentum in 2024.”