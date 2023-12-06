Greeley council preliminarily approves rezoning of 2 sites

GREELEY — Two property developments in Greeley were advanced on first reading at the Greeley City Council meeting Tuesday night. Both will stand for public hearings in advance of second reading consideration on Dec. 19.

One of the developments, if approved, would add to the community’s senior living/assisted living resources. The other will add commercial space plus up to 1,047 housing units.

Neither received any council discussion Tuesday because they were included on the meeting’s consent agenda.

1318 47th Ave.

Developer 1318 Bridgeforth Acquisitions LLC would raze a 1961-vintage single family residence that sits on 11.08 acres at 1318 47th Ave. and build single-story senior independent living and assisted living facilities. The buildings to be constructed would occupy 25% of the site and include about 200 residential units. The remainder of the site would provide a walkable environment for the residents.

The site is south of the Greeley Country Club and adjacent to single-family neighborhoods. The developer said in documents supplied to the council that it would create structures that blend with the surrounding areas.

The first reading vote would change the zoning from residential low density to planned unit development.

Triple Creek PUD

Developer Triple Creek Development LLC, an affiliate of Mineral Resources Inc. and Richmark Companies LLC based at 5200 W. 20th St., requested rezoning of 72.5 acres from residential low intensity to planned unit development.

Triple Creek west of 71st Avenue will be a commercial and residential development that would add more than 1,000 homes to the community. Source: Greeley planning documents

The property is located west of 71st Avenue and one-third mile south of 10th Street in Greeley.

Envisioned are four planning areas, the first of which would be at 16th Street and 71st Avenue where 350,000 square feet of commercial construction would occur. Also in the first area, 27.1 acres total, would be some housing.

In planning areas two and three would be 36.5 acres of housing with about 15 housing units per acre. Planning area four would be 8.9 acres of community parkland.

In both cases, the city planning commission recommended approval of the rezonings.