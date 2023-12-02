Human Bean raises $68,000 to fight cancer

Human Bean Northern Colorado presented a check to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation for $33,799.12 during the Colorado State University football game against the Air Force Falcons, Oct. 28. Pictured in the front row are, left to right, Joe Parker, athletic director for CSU; Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies; Ashley Bruning, chief nursing officer, UCHealth; JoAnn Lovins, senior director, oncology service line, UCHealth; Krista Smith, Human Bean Northern Colorado; and Katie Thompson, Human Bean Northern Colorado. Frank Sherman and Kay Sherman are in the back row. Courtesy Human Bean Northern Colorado

NORTHERN COLORADO — Human Bean Northern Colorado raised $67,598 during its Coffee for a Cure event, Oct. 20.

All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100% of sales to provide financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer — and all cancers — for patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities.

Funds raised are being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.

“This is our largest fundraising event of the year,” Frank Sherman, owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “We are so proud of how hard our staff works to put this event together, and proud of our customers who always come out to support cancer fighters in our community. Together we are making a difference.”

The Human Bean sold a limited-edition pack exclusively for Coffee for a Cure to help raise even more funds. The pack included a silicone Coffee for a Cure mug filled with chocolate-covered espresso beans, a Coffee for a Cure sticker, one free drink voucher and a Human Bean keychain for $35.