Chef Ann Foundation seeks grant proposals

BOULDER — The Chef Ann Foundation is accepting proposals for the Partnerships for Local Agriculture & Nutrition Transformation in Schools (PLANTS) grant program. PLANTS will fund eight collaborative projects led by groups of local partners advancing systemic and equity-driven approaches to transforming school food supply chains.

Projects should seek to build and strengthen relationships among community-based food system stakeholders and school districts, as well as expand scratch cooking in schools in order to build healthier school meal programs.

Grant awards will be between $500,000 and $600,000 and will not require grantees to match funding. Entities eligible to apply include School Food Authorities, food producers, food distributors and aggregators, nonprofits, and local government agencies.

Applications are due by Jan. 22, 2024.