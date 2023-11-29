M&A  November 29, 2023

RV and boat storage area changes hands in Fort Collins

Ken Amundson
An aerial view shows the Hidden Island RV and boat storage area. Courtesy Marcus & Millichap.

FORT COLLINS — A recreational-vehicle and boat-storage area in southwest Fort Collins has changed hands.

HHH Holdings LLC, a company managed by Edwin Harper, has sold the Hidden Island RV & Boat Storage facility at 3955 S. Taft Hill Road. The facility provides storage spaces for 180 boats or RVs — 32 of them enclosed and the remainder open parking spaces. The property features perimeter chain-link fences, electronic gate with keypad access, and security cameras.

The buyer, according to Larimer County property records, was Hidden Island LLC, a new company affiliated with Store Zero LLC. Donald Parker Samelson was the LLC member who signed the documents, including a deed of trust for $1.26 million. Hidden Island LLC is registered with the secretary of state at 57 Newport Circle, Colorado Springs.

The property last traded in 2012 for $705,000. The facility was built in 1987 and includes 12,240 square feet of building space on 2.54 acres. 

The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate investment services firm, handled the listing for the seller. 

“RV storage facilities continue to be a sought-after asset class, and we had strong buyer interest from in-state and out of state groups,” said Thomas Parsons, who along with Adam Schlosser handled the deal. 

