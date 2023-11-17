Manufacturing  November 17, 2023

Steel Huggers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Christopher Wood
WELD COUNTY  — Steel Huggers LLC, a steel-fabrication company located in unincorporated Weld County just outside Longmont, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company, located at 1460 Vista View Drive, filed for bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado Wednesday, reporting assets in a range of $0 to $50,000, and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million.

Creditors with the 10 largest unsecured claims include R&S Steel of Commerce City, $856,450; Buckeye Welding Supply of Greeley, $183,280; Applied Coatings of Frederick, $127,742; First Citizens Bank of Jacksonville, Florida, $119,488; Brown Strauss of Aurora, $82,796; Weaver Park LLC of Longmont, $80,000; Drexel Supply of Brighton, $54,000; Norfolk Iron and Metal of Greeley, $53,455; PDM Steel of Denver, $43,190; and Reliance Precast Systems of Dacono, $28,062.

Steel Huggers’ attorney, Keri Riley with Kutner Brinen Dickey Riley PC, declined to comment on the filing. Steel Huggers manager Nic Malwitz could not be reached for comment.

Under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a business seeks to reorganize its debts, enabling it to continue day-to-day operations while developing a plan to repay creditors.Steel Huggers provides “cutting and fabrication of mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum,” according to the company’s website. It also provides welding services.

