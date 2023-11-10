Xero Shoes steps up to new office, expanded operations

Xero Shoes’ husband-and-wife duo Steven Sashen and Lena Phoenix display some of their latest minimalist footwear. Jonathan Castner

BROOMFIELD – Xero Shoes on Friday completed the move of its operations into a new office location to support the brand’s growth and market traction.

The new 13,038-square-foot office at 320 Interlocken Parkway, Suite 100, is more than double the size of Xero Shoes’ previous 7,316-square-foot location.

The expansion marks a milestone in the journey of the company, which was founded in 2009 on the floor of a corner of a spare bedroom by husband and wife co-founders Steven Sashen and Lena Phoenix and offered a simple do-it-yourself sandal-making kit. Today, Xero Shoes, the trade name for Feel the World Inc., offers a line of 39 casual and performance shoes, boots and sandals.

Net revenue from Jan. 1 through June 30 increased by 24% over the prior year for U.S. and Europe. The additional space will accommodate the company’s growing team: Xero Shoes now has 96 full-time employees in the United States and European Union.Xero Shoes opened its first customer-facing retail store in April 2023 at 11777 East 55th Ave. Suite 101 in Denver. In January 2022, it expanded to a 86,200-square-foot warehouse, six times larger than its former one.