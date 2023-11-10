Deloitte names Swimlane to Fast 500 list

LOUISVILLE — Louisville company Swimlane Inc. was ranked 38th among cybersecurity companies on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

The Deloitte list includes the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Swimlane has been included for the second year.

“We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte again this year, which further reinforces our position as the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company,” James Brear, CEO of Swimlane, said in a press statement. “Our continued investments in top talent and low-code automation technology have not only fueled our growth, but have us well-positioned to continue outperforming the competition and shaping the future of security automation.”

Brear added, “Swimlane customers achieve an ROI of nearly 300% within one year of using our platform.”

Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To be eligible, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.