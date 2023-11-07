Government & Politics  November 7, 2023

Assistant to Colorado lieutenant governor eyes Broomfield City Council seat 

Lucas High

BROOMFIELD — Kenny Nguyen, who is no stranger to state politics, has taken an early lead in a local Broomfield race.

The executive assistant to Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera who, according to his campaign website, will prioritize infrastructure and housing affordability improvements (55.53%) took an early lead in the Ward 1 Broomfield City Council contest over Chriss Hammerschmidt (44.47%), a former City Council candidate who, according to her campaign website, is focused on lowering taxes. As of just after 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, 3,679 votes had been tabulated in the Ward 1 race. 

In Ward 3, Jean Lim (53.31%) is a few hundred votes ahead of Peter Krause (46.69%) with 4,993 votes counted. 

Lim, the incumbent, has served on the Broomfield City Council since 2019. 

Krause, a restaurant owner, told the Broomfield Enterprise that he will work to restrain property-tax increases as a mechanism for improving housing affordability.

Ward 5 incumbent Heidi Henkel (52.33%), whose priorities, according to her campaign website,  include support of housing choice and climate sustainability was edging out her opponent Adam Gobetti (47.67%) by a couple of hundred votes with 4,508 votes counted.

