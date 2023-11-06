Nonprofits  November 6, 2023

Trimble tech, grant funding boosts Ukraine land-mine clearing effort

BizWest Staff
The HALO Trust uses Trimble R1 and Trimble R2 GNSS receivers to help identify and clear mines. Courtesy Trimble.

WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), which last year moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the Boulder Valley, is chipping in money and technology to help locate and remove landmines, unexploded ordnance, and other explosive hazards from civilian areas in Ukraine. 

The Trimble Foundation Fund, the company’s charitable arm, is partnering with The HALO Trust, a humanitarian organization dedicated to clearing explosives in countries where there’s military combat. 

A grant from the fund “enables HALO to support the Ukrainian national authorities to plan and coordinate landmine clearance activities by streamlining the mapping and data flow from the operational teams in the field to the national database,” Trimble said in a news release. 

HALO uses Trimble R1 and Trimble R2 GNSS receivers to help identify and clear mines.

