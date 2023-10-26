Trio Health hires life-sciences software expert as chief commercial officer

Mia Nease

LOUISVILLE — Trio Health Advisory Group LLC, a Louisville health-care analytics firm, has hired Mia Nease as its chief commercial officer.

Nease has held leadership positions with several large software and technology companies, including Dell Technologies Inc. and HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ).

“There is enormous opportunity for Trio Health that lies ahead,” Trio CEO Brent Clough said in a prepared statement. “We are delighted to have found a high-caliber leader in Mia to accelerate our company to its next stage of growth and to help our customers achieve commercial success.”