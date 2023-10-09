WomenGive scholarship applications are now open

LARIMER COUNTY — United Way of Larimer County has begun accepting applications for the 2024 WomenGive Spring Scholarship and will continue to accept applications until Oct. 30, 2023.

Funding is open to all single mothers pursuing postsecondary education.

“For more than 17 years, United Way’s WomenGive program has led the charge in providing support and financial assistance through child care scholarships to single mothers,” Joy Sullivan, president and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said in a press statement. “The average cost of child care in Larimer County is more than $1,200 per month, per child. Access to affordable child care is a challenge in our community and a key focus of our work.”

WomenGive helps families achieve economic mobility, allowing them to focus on studies, knowing their children are receiving high-quality care in a safe environment, United Way said in a press release. Scholarships are available three times a year to new and returning applicants during fall, spring and summer semesters. The scholarships are paid directly to the provider and cover the cost of direct care services per child during the time the student (mother) is enrolled in classes.

Since its inception, United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive program has awarded 901 child care scholarships to 348 single mothers, supported 418 local children, and celebrated 135 program graduates, United Way said. More information can be found here.