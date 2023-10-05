Infleqtion to establish research center at University of Texas

BOULDER — Boulder-born quantum-technology company Infleqtion, the trade name used by ColdQuanta Inc., has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new center of excellence for quantum manufacturing at the University of Texas at Austin.

“The envisioned center of excellence, qNexus, will scale the production of quantum-enabled devices to meet the growing demand of government and commercial markets,” the company said in a news release. “Together, Texas Institute for Electronics and Infleqtion will prioritize growing tomorrow’s workforce and training and equipping professionals to meet the demands of quantum and photonic manufacturing. qNexus will initially support scaling production for a high-precision atomic clock, an ultra-wideband quantum RF receiver, and core quantum components produced at scale nowhere else in the world, with potential for additional products such as inertial sensors, magnetometers, and bioimaging devices.”

UT has more than 20 faculty members across several disciplines who are working on quantum-related research.

“Infleqtion is exactly the type of startup that Texas Institute for Electronics wants to partner with,” TIE COE John Schreck said in the release. “With our heritage in developing manufacturing technology and our strategy to lead in advanced packaging of semiconductors, TIE, UT’s resources, and Infleqtion’s innovations will form a team that brings the future of quantum technologies into near-term, real-world applications leveraging quantum sensing.”