Capella doubles office, manufacturing space in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Capella Space Corp., an aerospace data and satellite services provider, has doubled its office and manufacturing footprint with a move across town in Louisville.

The space at 397 S. Taylor Ave. is 32,000 square feet and can accommodate 150 workers.

The facility represents an “opportunity for further investment in Louisville, including adding jobs, and (it) positions the company to better meet increasing demand for its world-leading (synthetic aperture radar) imagery,” Capella said in a news release.

The lease deal “was brokered by Andrew Freeman at WK Real Estate,” the company said. “The property is owned by FCF Properties, a local partnership managed by Freeman.”

Capella, which is headquartered in San Francisco and established a Colorado presence five years ago, previously operated out of a space on Century Drive.

The company’s clients include the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, NASA and the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency.