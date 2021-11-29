Trio of flex properties in Louisville sell for combined $50M+

LOUISVILLE — Three commercial properties in Louisville traded hands this month for a combined total of $50 million.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

Equus Capital Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based investor, has offloaded a pair of flex-office spaces at 248 Centennial Parkway and 1172 Century Place.

The buildings, branded as Link @ Louisville, were bought by California’s Vista Investment Group LLC for $20.15 million.

Built in 1996, the complex, which is within the Centennial Valley Business Park in Louisville, totals 88,832 square feet.

Tenants include Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Red Dot Management LLC and Capella Space.

“The Centennial Valley Business Park has become an appealing alternative to Boulder, due to the park’s lower cost of occupancy, proximal location, and abundant amenity base,” Equus said. “As companies continue to move away from Boulder and Denver looking for growth availability and to be closer to their employee’s home bases, cities located in-between, like Louisville and Broomfield, are reaping the benefits.”

About a half-mile away from the Link @ Louisville, the flex-industrial space at 1450 Infinite Drive was sold by New York-based holding company 1450 Infinite Drive LLC to RREF IV-P Infinite Drive LLC, an affiliate of Miami-based investor Rialto Capital Management.LLC, for $30.3 million.

The building is 188,000 square feet and was built in 1995.

The space can be used to house labs, research and development facilities and a data center, according to its marketing brochure.

Tenants include KBI Biopharma Inc., GlobeImmune Inc. and Rezolute Inc.

The building at 1450 Infinite Drive last sold in 2014 for $25.1 million.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC