Berthoud Fire Museum welcomes first visitors
BERTHOUD — The Berthoud Fire Museum opened on Saturday after years of work led by the town’s Caretakers of Tradition, a nonprofit organization made up of former Berthoud Fire Protection District firefighters.
The museum is home to a restored 1888 hose cart and 1927 Julius Pearse fire engine, according to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report.
