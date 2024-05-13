Arts & Entertainment  May 13, 2024

Berthoud Fire Museum welcomes first visitors

BERTHOUD — The Berthoud Fire Museum opened on Saturday after years of work led by the town’s Caretakers of Tradition, a nonprofit organization made up of former Berthoud Fire Protection District firefighters.

The museum is home to a restored 1888 hose cart and 1927 Julius Pearse fire engine, according to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report.

