Graves Land & Cattle scoops up thousands of ranch acres

BELLVUE — Graves Land & Cattle LLC, a company owned by fourth-generation rancher Robert Graves, has purchased multiple parcels of ranchland in Northern Colorado in recent weeks.

Most recently, on Aug. 22 Graves picked up 2,002.94 acres of land for $11.85 million. Seller was the Weaver Cattle Co. Inc. of Wheatland, Wyoming. On July 7, Graves purchased 704.25 acres from Lytle Ranch LLC for $3.99 million.

Some of the properties are located north of Larimer County Road 70, also known as Owl Canyon Road, and others are between County Road 19 and U.S. Highway 287 north of Fort Collins.Graves Land & Cattle carries a Bellvue address. Rob Graves is also known for Morning Fresh Dairy Farm LLC and Noosa Yoghurt LLC, which he sold in November 2018 to California-based Sovos Brands. Sovos moved its headquarters to Louisville and then in August this year sold to Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPD). Campbell Soup has suggested that it might sell the Noosa brand.