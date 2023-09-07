Frasier appoints Christie Hinrichs as president and CEO

BOULDER — Frasier, a Boulder retirement community, has named Christie Hinrichs as its new president and CEO.

She replaces Tim Johnson, who retired in June.

Hinrichs will assume the role Sept. 11. She has more than three decades’ experience in senior living and health care, previously serving as president and CEO of Tabitha Healthcare, a not-for-profit organization that serves seniors in Nebraska.

Her career at Tabitha began in 1993. She held various leadership roles during her time with the organization, including chief operating officer, vice president of clinical services, administrator and social worker. She also held positions at Coram Healthcare as a branch manager and served as COO at Nebraska Heart Hospital.

Christie Hinrichs

“We are delighted to welcome Christie Hinrichs as our new president and CEO,” Leslie Durgin, chair of Frasier’s board of trustees, said in a written statement. “Her extensive experience in strategic planning, governance, and her outstanding accomplishments in fostering culture change make her an ideal leader for Frasier.”

Hinrichs said, “I am honored to lead such a talented team, and look forward to working with the Board, and more importantly, engaging with residents. Together, we will create a future that upholds the highest standards of care, fosters meaningful connections, and the pursuit of joyful living.”